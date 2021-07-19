From the General Manager

My wife made me go through my closet recently and get rid of clothes I no longer wear. I’ve been in sales for just a shade under two decades, and I’m either a great salesman or a gullible sap, because I was able to convince myself that most of my wardrobe was fine.

Two sizes too small? You’ll get back in shape and wear it again. Ink stain? You can wear it under a sweater in the winter. Missing a button? We’ll sew a new one on as soon as we buy a sewing kit, find a button and learn to sew.

My donation pile of clothing was pretty small. I got rid of a few shirts that still had tags on them, and I begrudgingly let go of a few shirts from my college days. I took a deep breath and made a second pass through the closet and thinned it out some more.

I knew I had to put a decent dent in my dress clothes or my wife was going to go after my T-shirts next. I love my T-shirts. The oldest one still in my regular rotation is old enough to vote, a 2003 softball championship shirt that is still going strong.