From the general manager

The last issue of 2020, and what a year it has been. Currently, I am working from home, again. My family dodged the virus as best it could, but last week my wife got it. That put us all on lockdown, and in short order I got it. My wife’s symptoms were worse than mine, and she was laid up most of the week. The kids were fine and still are. The worst symptom I had was loss of taste and smell, and that hit right at Thanksgiving. I suppose not being able to taste was at least good for my waistline — not much sense getting seconds and thirds if you can’t tell the difference between the sweet potatoes and the mashed potatoes.
I’m thankful we got through the week without any major health issues. But now we are symptom-free and still on lockdown. Stir-craziness is starting to set in, and the kids have taken bickering to a whole new level. Luckily it is past Thanksgiving, so of course our house is now aglow with Christmas lights and ornaments and all sorts of festive adornments. The decor helps add to the threat of Santa watching their every move. Just a few moments ago a fight over glue ownership was quickly squashed at the mere mention of the jolly old elf. I’m hoping we can keep that threat level up for the next four weeks, or at least until I can go back to the office.
In addition to the year coming to a close, we also close a chapter of the Land & Livestock Post. Robert Fears has been our freelance writer for more than 10 years now, and he informed me earlier this year he was going to retire. I can barely remember putting a paper together without him. Before Robert came along, I would have to chase down a writer, map out the story, sometimes explain the difference between a cow and a heifer, and then chase them down again to get the story in time. Robert brought a level of professionalism to the paper that we needed, and his contributions helped keep us moving forward in an ever-changing media environment. He will truly be missed, and I hope he enjoys his second retirement — although being the good man that he is, he already offered to help out if needed in the transition. So this may not be the last time you see his name in these pages, but it does mark the end of an era, and I wish him all the best.
Robert’s final planned story is about planned breeding. He goes over how to optimize expenses and profitability in your calf crop. In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.
‘Til next time.
For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.
