From the general manager

The last issue of 2020, and what a year it has been. Currently, I am working from home, again. My family dodged the virus as best it could, but last week my wife got it. That put us all on lockdown, and in short order I got it. My wife’s symptoms were worse than mine, and she was laid up most of the week. The kids were fine and still are. The worst symptom I had was loss of taste and smell, and that hit right at Thanksgiving. I suppose not being able to taste was at least good for my waistline — not much sense getting seconds and thirds if you can’t tell the difference between the sweet potatoes and the mashed potatoes.

I’m thankful we got through the week without any major health issues. But now we are symptom-free and still on lockdown. Stir-craziness is starting to set in, and the kids have taken bickering to a whole new level. Luckily it is past Thanksgiving, so of course our house is now aglow with Christmas lights and ornaments and all sorts of festive adornments. The decor helps add to the threat of Santa watching their every move. Just a few moments ago a fight over glue ownership was quickly squashed at the mere mention of the jolly old elf. I’m hoping we can keep that threat level up for the next four weeks, or at least until I can go back to the office.