From the general manager

Our Disney trip has come and gone, and we had a great time. We walked over 10 miles a day, but when I got home, the only thing that was lighter was my wallet.
We didn’t go overboard, but we leaned out of the boat and slapped the water a few times. I knew everything would be expensive, but Disney has a formula, it seems, that takes your idea of expensive and adds a little more. They add just enough so as not to exceed your idea of expensive by too much, just enough to make you pause and buy it anyway.
If you listen closely in a lot of the shops, you can hear the sound of a father’s deep sigh followed by the cash register ringing.
As I mentioned in my previous column, we had accumulated points on a credit card that translate to Disney dollars. These helped a lot. We were able to pay for most meals and a bunch of souvenirs all with Disney bucks, and since they could only be spent at Disney it took away a lot of the guilt.
It didn’t help when I left the rewards card in the restaurant one evening. It also didn’t help that I realized I had left it as our last Disney day started at 6 a.m. and the restaurant didn’t open until 4:30 in the afternoon.
I only teared up a few times as I had to use real money to feed my family that day. Later that afternoon, we took a break and went back to the room and I was able to retrieve the card.
By that point I had about $100 left on it. Kids had been fed, gifts had been bought, so this last $100 was for me and my wife, and we were headed to Epcot that evening.
For those unfamiliar, Epcot Center has a World Showcase where you can experience different cultures as you stroll around the park. There are several countries featured and each has its own unique architecture, cuisine and drinks.
My wife and I decided to drink our way around the world with our last chunk of Disney money. We had buses to take us home, and we deserved it after a whirlwind three days.
We didn’t make it very far. If you ever see a drunk person at a Disney park, don’t be too quick to judge. Odds are, that is a very rich and successful person, like a venture capitalist or something.
So we ended the night sober, watching fireworks and resting our aching feet. It was the perfect end to a great trip. A trip I don’t want to do again anytime soon, but a great trip all the same.
As we continue our march into 2022, we have a great issue for you. In this issue we have some stories about cattle, weather, upcoming programs and events, as well as our regular features. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.
