From the general manager

Our Disney trip has come and gone, and we had a great time. We walked over 10 miles a day, but when I got home, the only thing that was lighter was my wallet.

We didn’t go overboard, but we leaned out of the boat and slapped the water a few times. I knew everything would be expensive, but Disney has a formula, it seems, that takes your idea of expensive and adds a little more. They add just enough so as not to exceed your idea of expensive by too much, just enough to make you pause and buy it anyway.

If you listen closely in a lot of the shops, you can hear the sound of a father’s deep sigh followed by the cash register ringing.

As I mentioned in my previous column, we had accumulated points on a credit card that translate to Disney dollars. These helped a lot. We were able to pay for most meals and a bunch of souvenirs all with Disney bucks, and since they could only be spent at Disney it took away a lot of the guilt.

It didn’t help when I left the rewards card in the restaurant one evening. It also didn’t help that I realized I had left it as our last Disney day started at 6 a.m. and the restaurant didn’t open until 4:30 in the afternoon.