From the general manager

When I was a kid, I would spend a week during the summer at my grandparents’ place in the Texas Hill Country. They lived about as rural as you could get without four-wheel drive, and these were the days before digital streaming services or internet, so it was a very analog experience.

Despite the lack of Netflix or video games, we managed to have a good time. We would fish when it wasn’t too hot, ride around the pasture and generally just enjoy each other’s company.

One day, we were driving around, and my granddad suggested we get a watermelon. We drove to a part of the pasture I wasn’t too familiar with, and there was a little garden. It was fenced in, and filled with rows of squash, tomatoes and, of course, watermelons.

We got out of the truck, and I got the obligatory “watch for snakes” warning, and we set out to pick the perfect melon. We walked up and down the rows, and I spotted one. It was big and ripe and ready. I pointed it out to my grandfather.

“Well,” he said slowly, “that’s a good one, but he’d notice that one missing.”

I was puzzled but didn’t think much about it, because he quickly grabbed another one, cut it off the vine and we headed out.

We cut that melon in half and sat in the shade of an apricot tree in the front yard with two spoons and a salt shaker. We ate watermelon until we couldn’t eat anymore.

I remembered that day years later when I was old enough to know where my family’s property began and ended. It was then that his comment in the watermelon patch made sense, and I realized that we had stolen a watermelon from the neighbor. Now, the neighbor was my grandfather’s nephew, so he probably wouldn’t have pressed charges, but it was a stolen melon all the same. Maybe that’s why it tasted so sweet.

As we head into the middle of summer and the Fourth of July, the watermelon selection in Texas is high in quality and a little low in quantity. In our cover story we look at the state of Texas melons.

In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as our regular features. I hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading. Oh, and stay out of your neighbor’s garden.

