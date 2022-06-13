From the general manager

I'm no dog expert, but I've often heard it said that it is good for a young dog to have an interaction with a non-venomous snake. This gives you the opportunity to correct the dog without the fear of a deadly bite. The thought process is, if you can teach the dog early on that snakes are not to be messed with, it will save you in the long run.

I've applied the same practice with my daughter and horses. I'm tempted to let her watch the horse head scene from The Godfather. If I can associate abject horror with horses, I think I'll be better off financially down the line. Sure there may be tears and crying, maybe an occasional nightmare, but knowing that I won't have to pay to feed a horse will help me sleep better at night.

I'm joking of course. I wouldn't show her The Godfather until she was old enough to appreciate the nuances and rich storytelling of one of the greatest movies of all time. But I would try to discourage any pursuit into the equestrian arts.

If you can't tell by my anti-horse attitude, this is our annual Equine Edition. Despite my mainly financial opposition to these magnificent beasts, they are a major part of the agriculture industry as a whole and I'd be remiss to exclude them from these pages. In this issue we have a number of stories from the equine world, and we also have news from other parts of the ag industry as well as our regular features. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.