From the general manager

I am attending a fancy wedding later this month. I have a fancy suit that I bought for a fancy wedding a few years back. But I am a big fan of fancy food, and I was a little worried that suit wouldn’t fit.

So, about a month ago I started to eat right and exercise, and that lasted a few days. I’m still waiting for that early 40s growth spurt. But even if that kicked in right now, I’d run the risk of the suit not fitting. So, I figured my best bet was to go back to the diet and exercise thing.

I developed a new system: You eat well and exercise a few days a week, then you drink beer and eat like a dumpster possum and sit around and watch football a few days a week. It is not the ideal system for weight loss. In fact, it’s probably just plain not healthy in general.

With a deep sigh, I decided to try the suit on and see how far I had to go. Lo and behold, the suit fit perfectly. I had totally forgotten that I bought the suit and even had it tailored right after the holidays, when I am usually at my fattest.

Crisis averted, but I am going to keep trying to eat healthy and work out sometimes, just in case that mid-life growth spurt doesn’t happen for me.

While I am trying to adopt a new lifestyle, the folks at Texas A&M AgriLife are trying to get people to accept and adopt new regenerative ag practices that can increase production and profitability. In our cover story we take a look at regenerative agriculture and what it can mean for the future. We also have news from around the ag industry, along with the latest on upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it and as always, thanks for reading.

For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.