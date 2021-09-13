From the General Manager

There are a lot of kids at this camp, and enrollment is on a day-to-day basis, so there are probably dozens of kids coming and going all summer long. It was only the second day my kids went to the camp. So, the counselor had to ask my son’s name and he replied with “Conner Rodriguez.” That is not his name.

Fortunately the counselor figured out that wasn’t his name either, and they let us know about the attempted alias. Somehow my wife managed to keep a straight face and assured the camp counselors that we’d talk to him. When I got home and heard the story, I acted real mad, said that was a dumb thing to do and quickly sent him to his room before I busted out laughing.

We punished him pretty harshly — he didn’t get video games all week, and that seems to be a fate worse than corporal punishment to him. I hope this is the last we have seen of Mr. Rodriguez.

When things go wrong, we won’t always have Connor Rodriguez to blame. In your cattle operation, sometimes it is hard to figure out what is actually wrong when it seems like you are doing everything right. In our cover story we look at a tactic called benchmarking and how you can use it to compare your operation with that of your peers and see where you stand on productivity and profitability.

In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.

For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.