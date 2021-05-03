From The General Manager: May 3

Not too long ago, I got an Apple Watch. I guess I decided that being on my phone or computer or some other device for the majority of the day wasn’t enough, and that I needed to physically tether a form of technology to my body.

I have found it useful at times and annoying at times. I like how I can read messages on my wrist, but I do not like how bossy my watch is. It is constantly telling me to breathe, or stand up, or go for a walk.

I thought the ability to talk on my watch like a phone would be cool, that I’d be like Dick Tracy. But then I realized that Dick Tracy also thought canary yellow hats and trench coats were the height of fashion, and that most people around him probably thought he was a jerk when he was gabbing away on his phone watch. So I keep my wrist calls to a minimum.

I was playing golf the other day, and I almost called 911 about a dozen times because there is a feature on the watch that allows you to push a button to alert authorities in case of emergency. This button is located in the perfect spot where a golf glove can easily set it off. I also hit a really bad drive because I got a vibrating alert — right in the middle of my backswing — that someone in my fantasy baseball league dropped Andrew McCutchen. Maybe the bad drive wasn’t the watch’s fault, but I’m still going to bestow the blame upon it.