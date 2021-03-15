From The General Manager: March 15, 2021

When I was in high school, I went on a ski trip with my church. I was excited because besides a few flurries and one sleet storm when I was very young, I had never experienced snow or had the ability to frolic in a winter wonderland. When the bus stopped in Colorado, a friend and I rushed out to the first snow bank we saw and dove in. It was then I made an important scientific discovery: Snow is cold.

This data was further confirmed in mid-February this year when the cold weather hit Texas and we were iced in for a week. There was not much frolicking on my part. It had snowed earlier in the year as well, but that snow was polite enough to make a quick visit and then promptly leave the next day. Such was not the case with the most recent snow and ice. This snow was the equivalent of a house guest who practically moved in, riled up the kids, ran up your utility bill and left your cupboards bare.

Add blackouts to the mix, and that one week in February made the shortest month seem like a fiscal quarter. It’s been a few weeks now, and I am still not quite caught up on everything, but progress is being made and spring is on the horizon. I’ll take a sea of green over a winter wonderland any day of the week, and I am looking forward to it this year.