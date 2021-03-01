From The General Manager: March 1, 2021

I started going to the gym again recently. I was just walking in my neighborhood because I can do that mask-free. But when the temperature dropped down low, I decided to take my exercise regimen indoors.

I am not a fan of working out with a mask on. I can breathe, but I am the type who will find any excuse to try to get out of working out, and there are parts of my brain convincing me that I am suffocating. This happens about a third of the way into my workout.

I’ve also discovered that I walk way slower when there is not a moving belt beneath my feet. I start out at a brisk pace both when walking in my neighborhood or at the gym, but the thing about a treadmill is that it stays at that pace. It doesn’t slow down just because a slow song came on your playlist. This increased pace leads to more huffing and puffing, which then leads to that part of my brain telling me I can’t breathe.