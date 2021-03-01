From The General Manager: March 1, 2021

I started going to the gym again recently. I was just walking in my neighborhood because I can do that mask-free. But when the temperature dropped down low, I decided to take my exercise regimen indoors.
I am not a fan of working out with a mask on. I can breathe, but I am the type who will find any excuse to try to get out of working out, and there are parts of my brain convincing me that I am suffocating. This happens about a third of the way into my workout.
I’ve also discovered that I walk way slower when there is not a moving belt beneath my feet. I start out at a brisk pace both when walking in my neighborhood or at the gym, but the thing about a treadmill is that it stays at that pace. It doesn’t slow down just because a slow song came on your playlist. This increased pace leads to more huffing and puffing, which then leads to that part of my brain telling me I can’t breathe.
But I’ve kept with it, and kept my mask on for the most part. I admit I’ll pull it down from time to time and take a slug of fresh air, but I don’t want to get scolded by a college student in track pants, so I promptly pull it back up and continue on. Maybe if I focus all my hate on the mask, I’ll forget how much I hate working out and accidently get in shape before this is all over. There are a lot of factors involved in me getting in shape, though — including my pizza consumption rate — but for now I have started step one and that feels good.
A major factor that determines a producer’s success is the number of calves on the ground. In our cover story we take a look at a new study at Texas A&M that is trying to help with reducing reproductive failure. This means more calves and more money for producers.
We also have news from around the cattle industry, as well as information on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.
‘Til next time,
JESSE WRIGHT
