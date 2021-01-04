From the general manager: Jan. 4, 2021

Cautious optimism. I think that is a pairing of words that seems fitting as we head into January 2021. People who utter such phrases as “It can’t get any worse!” are the same people who have probably never driven a clunker.

When I was in high school I had a 1983 Chevrolet half-ton truck. It was a three-speed column-shift, with no air conditioning and an AM radio. The day we bought it and picked it up, I drove my dad’s truck while he drove my new-to-me truck most of the way home. About 2 miles from home, he pulled over, deemed the truck safe enough, and we swapped vehicles. I slid behind the wheel of my own truck and took off. I was putting the hammer down and shifting gears, stretching her legs a little, seeing what that straight-six engine had to give.

I made it about a mile before I threw a fan belt. That afternoon, I learned how to put a fan belt on. Thus began the cycle. I updated that truck piece by piece, usually after the original piece failed me. Gaskets, headlights, taillights, radiator hoses, batteries, mufflers — if it could break, it broke. Oh, brakes, too.