From the general manager: Jan. 18

I do not like being cold. Here in Texas, it is rarely an issue. But it is hard to escape the chill of winter this time of year, however brief it may be.

Sure, there are days here and there in January when it is sunny and beautiful, but for the most part it is cold, windy and damp. I try to avoid it by staying indoors as much as possible, but coming off a year that required a lot of time indoors makes this stretch a little tougher.

I think grandparents have an inherent fear of their grandchildren being cold. I still have winter gear that I was gifted over the years from my grandparents. Knit hats, gloves and a few shirts from L.L. Bean that I am certain were designed specifically for Iditarod racers or arctic explorers. There is a small window in Texas weather when these garments are even wearable. Once the mercury rises above 40 degrees, you are red-faced and sweating just from wearing a shirt.

Another reason to stay inside is cedar fever. We are smack-dab in the middle of cedar season, and cedars are another thing my family has hated for generations. You can uproot them, chop them, poison them and burn them, but cedars are resilient. Besides choking out a ranch, they also have the ability to choke out the rancher as they spread their pollen across the state.