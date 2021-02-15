From The General Manager: Feb. 15, 2021

I went to the dentist the other day. I didn’t have any cavities, but they did say my blood pressure was a tad high. This didn’t surprise me too much since my diet lately has mirrored that of a dumpster-diving raccoon, and my gym attendance has been about the same as the aforementioned raccoon. But the dental hygienist wasn’t too concerned, because she said everyone’s blood pressure is a tad high when they are at the dentist’s office.

That got me thinking — not about eating right or working out, but about if people have anxiety from the dental work itself, or if the blood pressure spike is because they know they will have to lie about flossing.

My mom was my dental hygienist most of my life growing up. I didn’t have much anxiety from that and was rather comfortable in a dental chair. She also didn’t make me lie. She knew my flossing was not a daily, or even weekly, routine. She didn’t downplay flossing’s importance, but she also never made it seem like flossing was the linchpin holding the whole of dental health together.