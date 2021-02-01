From the general manager: Feb. 1

I have a jar in my closet where I keep my spare change. I’ll also throw any big bills in there the few times throughout the year that I acquire them. I try not to rob from it. In fact, if cash is needed, I will usually opt to go to the ATM for new money and put whatever change is left into the jar. I took a peek in the jar recently and was pleased to see that it was pretty full. My birthday is a few weeks after Christmas, so I added the windfall cash I got as gifts to my little nest egg and realized I had enough for a new pair of boots.

I probably would have sprung for a new pair of boots sooner, but with no cattle conventions and limited client visits this year, I didn’t have too many people to impress. So I kept clomping around in my old Ariats and they got worse and worse. We went to a wedding recently, and I tried to shine them up as best I could, but they just didn’t clean up like they once did.