From The General Manager: April 12

I watched a documentary recently about the last Blockbuster Video in the world. Ironically, as I streamed this documentary, it made me wistful for the days of video stores.

It was much more of an experience back in those days. Renting a movie was a treasure hunt. Sometimes you’d find what you were looking for, sometimes you’d find a different gem altogether.

I had a system, and it was equal parts patience and persistence, but I always got my movie. I’m sure there was a handful of video store employees who hated to see me saunter to the counter every time I heard the “thud” of VHS tapes being returned in the drop box. I’d ask if that person had just returned Terminator 2 or whatever was the must-see film on home video at the time, in hopes that I could intercept it before they put it back in stock. If it happened that a hot new release was readily available, I was disappointed, and also a little wary. In those rare instances I’d assume the movie must not be that good since there were unrented copies on the shelf, and I would then spend at least another hour finding a backup movie.