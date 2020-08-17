From General Manager Jesse Wright for August 17, 2020

I am five years older than my brother, so, naturally, for most of our childhood, he did whatever i told him to.
One hot summer day, we decided to make our own popsicle. I had the brilliant idea of using my brother’s ninja turtle action figures as the sticks. “It’ll be like a popsicle with a prize in the middle!” I told him.
He grudgingly agreed.
We mixed up whatever powdered drink we had in the house, and then filled plastic stadium cups up and plopped the toys inside. After a mere three to five hours, our frozen ice pops were ready.
I recall we had some trouble getting them out of the cups. But once they were free, mmmmm boy, they were terrible.
They were very heavy, too hard to bite into — and mostly flavorless. They were supposed to be fruit punch flavored, but a more appropriate name would be fruit polite tap.
We decided the action-figure pops were a bust. My brother was a little panicked and wanted his toys back. I figured the best way to get them out was by smashing.
We took turns slamming the chunks of semiflavored ice against the concrete. At first i wasn’t sure which would crack first, the sidewalk or the ice pop. Finally, with a mighty hurl, mine burst open, and donatello was free. And he didn’t have a head.
My brother’s panic accelerated and he frantically beat the ice of his own ice pop, which helped break the ice quicker, but did not save leonardo’s head.
We were no scientists, but we started to see a pattern and determined that something about the ice and the slamming into the concrete was making their heads fall off. We came up with the idea of letting the others melt slowly.
As i said, these ice pops were pretty big, so they took a long time to melt. I guess the bright side was it took quite a while before my brother found out for sure that all his action figures had lost their heads.
My brother lost some of his trust in me that day, and i can’t say i blame him. But we learned a valuable lesson: ice makes ninja turtle heads fall off.
Such a specific lesson is not one that you use many times in your life. But knowing what feed supplements to buy is a lesson that can save money for your cattle operation over the longhaul. In our cover story we take a look at feed options and the benefits and drawbacks of each.
In this issue, we also have news and information from all over the ag industry as well as some of the upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always thanks for reading.
’Til next time,
For more information about content or advertising, contact jesse wright at jesse.Wright@theeagle.Com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!