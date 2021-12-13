From Aggieland to Capitol Hill

Internship helped launch a challenging career

Carter’s career in supporting agriculture policy at the federal level began in 2013 as an intern with the ANRP. Students and recent graduates in the Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences program earn academic credit and gain practical work experience in public policy and government through semester-long internships in Washington, Austin or Rome.

After graduating with a major in agricultural leadership and development and a minor in communications from the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications, ALEC, Carter served in U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela’s office. She knew within a week that she loved the work and wanted to stay in Washington.

“It was a farm bill year,” Carter said. “Congressman Vela was a member of the House Agriculture Committee and on the Farm Bill Conference Committee. In his office, I was able to do so many things as an intern that some people don’t get to do until they are two years into being a staffer. They allowed me to write the first draft of his newsletters that went to constituents. I wrote Tweets and Facebook posts and participated in meetings with farmers. In fact, I attended a dinner with folks from the Texas Farm Bureau and, to this day, I still talk to the person I sat by that night.”