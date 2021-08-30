Food availability depends on agricultural imports and exports

Economic activity related to the importation and exportation of agricultural products benefits consumers and helps stimulate both the Texas and U.S. economy, according to experts from the Department of Agricultural Economics in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“The U.S. imports a huge volume of agricultural products, such as fruits and vegetables, from other countries, especially Mexico, to meet domestic consumer needs,” said Luis Ribera, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist, Bryan-College Station.

He said although there is sometimes a negative connotation associated with agricultural importation, the fact is that our ability to import fruits and vegetables from other countries, as well as our ability to export them, is beneficial to our consumers and economy.

“It means consumers can get the products they want when they want them, and the two-way trade serves to bolster both the Texas and U.S. economy,” he explained.

Ribera said some examples of U.S. agricultural imports in terms of commodity percentage of domestic consumption in 2019 include coffee, 99.8%; limes, 99.9%; bananas, 99.9%; avocados, 90%; tomatoes, 61.5%; and orange juice, 52.8%.