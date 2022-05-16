Fish, pond management strategies webinar set May 17

A Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service webinar May 17 will cover the basics of fish and pond management to maintain a healthy food chain and maximize sporting fish production.

Registration is $35. The program will be from 6-7 p.m.

The webinar program will cover proper management and harvesting required to maintain healthy fish populations, said Todd Sink, AgriLife Extension aquaculture specialist and director of the AgriLife Extension Aquatic Diagnostics Lab, Bryan-College Station.

“Catch and release is for bigger lakes,” Sink said. “Management of smaller ponds requires harvesting fish, especially predatory fish such as bass and catfish, to maintain a balanced food chain that supports your sport fish. It may seem counterintuitive to many people, but harvesting more bass will lead to bigger bass in your pond.”

The program will cover fish management strategies for ponds and lakes, including the pond food chain, what it takes to grow abundant or large fish, fertilization programs, fish feeds and feeding fish, and sampling the fish population.

Sink will also cover the many common problems found within a fish population, and how to determine if your pond is suffering from stunted fish.

He will discuss how to produce trophy bass, trophy bluegill/sunfish, trophy catfish and also black crappie management strategies that can be employed in ponds or lakes. The types of structures and fish attractors that can be added to a pond or lake to improve fishing will also be covered.

Sink will be joined by Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation program specialist, Bryan-College Station. Chesser will take questions in an accompanying chat forum. There will be a 30-minute question-and-answer period following the presentation to address specific scenarios for attendees and their ponds.

Pay with credit card to receive immediate instructions regarding access to the webinar. Instructions to access the webinar will not be emailed until payment is received. Upon completion of registration and payment, attendees will receive an email from agriliferegister@tamu.edu that will include a receipt, registration confirmation and instructions for accessing the webinar.

“This course covers subjects I get a ton of calls on every year,” Sink said. “This webinar repeats information from a webinar last year because it was so popular, and many attendees requested it again. It will help you avoid problems like stunted fish, and help you meet the goals you have for your pond whether that is food production, recreational angling or trophy fish production.”