Fighting Johne’s Disease

Stage 2: Subclinical sheddersThese animals do not show clinical signs of disease but will shed the bacteria in their manure at high levels, contaminating the environment. Fecal culture may be able to detect the bacteria, but blood tests for the disease are not always accurate. These animals may or may not progress to Stage 3.

Stage 3: Clinical diseaseCattle in this stage exhibit a normal appetite with weight loss and diarrhea. Signs may initially present or recur at times of stress such as at calving. Cattle in this stage shed huge quantities of the bacteria. They are typically positive on fecal and blood tests. Cattle may stay in this stage from days to weeks before progressing to Stage 4.

Stage 4: Emaciation with fluid diarrheaThis is the final and most severe stage of the disease. Cattle sent to slaughter at this stage may not pass inspection if the infection has spread throughout the body. Affected animals will have severe fluid diarrhea leading to severe weight loss and bottle jaw.

Testing of animals is challenging as many Stage 1 and 2 infected animals will not test positive, and tests are never 100% accurate. Testing may be performed from blood and fecal samples. Producers should consult with their veterinarian for assistance in selecting tests that correlate with operational needs and conditions.