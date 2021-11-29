Fertilizer prices continue record climb

Producers should also consider split applications and timing fertilization in ways that maximize crop progress and avoid degradation by environmental conditions, including rainfall events, he said. Establishing nitrogen-fixing cover crops this winter may also be a good investment this year.

“This is a year where management decisions now could help budgeting in the future and ultimately margins,” he said. “Whether it’s crop rotations, cover crops, extensive soil testing or limiting applications based on timing and need, producers will want to be as efficient as possible with their resources.”

Plan for 2022 management, marketing now

On the crop management side, Welch said it may be a good idea to buy fertilizer for future needs — or, if possible, approach dealers to lock in prices and supplies due to high prices and potential availability concerns.

“Higher prices are one thing, but getting fertilizer when and where you need it, that is an entirely different concern that isn’t very predictable,” he said. “Whether logistical issues like shipping or trucking problems might weigh into supply shortages, that is an unknown at this point.”