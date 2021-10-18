Feedlot situation improving slowly

The question for several months has been when feedlots would “turn the corner” on the large fed cattle supplies and set the stage for improving fed cattle prices. It always seems to take longer than it should. However, there are indications of continued progress along those lines.

It appears the feedlots are slowly getting more current. The 12-month moving average of feedlot placements peaked recently in April, with declines since except for a slight move higher with the large August placements. Generally declining placements implies smaller feedlot numbers eventually.

The large heavy placements in August will front-end load future production somewhat. The 12-month moving average of marketings peaked in June and is moving lower in July and August suggesting that the peak feedlot production is past. Remember back in February that the monthly feedlot inventory was the largest since February 2006. The inventory dropped by 8.5 percent from the February peak to a seasonal low in August.

The 12-month moving average of the feedlot inventory also peaked recently in June and is also moving lower. The feedlot situation is slowly improving.