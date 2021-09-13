Farmers would feel infrastructure changes

“AFBF appreciates the Senate for working together in a bipartisan manner to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said President Zippy Duvall. “The pressing infrastructure issues facing our nation are too important to ignore, particularly in rural communities where modernization is desperately needed. Farmers and ranchers depend on millions of miles of roadways and waterways to get their products to America’s dinner tables, and they rely on ports to ship food, fiber and fuel to countries around the world.”

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, says his group was “pleased with the passage” of the bill, specifically the $110 billion in funding for roads and bridges and the $17 billion for ports and waterways. The bill provides a total of $548 billion in additional spending, and Steenhoek says that when combined with existing sources of funding, it amounts to $944 billion in infrastructure spending over the next five years.

There is also money in the bill for broadband expansion, among other things, and Hart says that could be helpful for agriculture and rural areas. He says the bottom line is the United States spent a huge amount of money building infrastructure during the 1930s and followed that up with spending during the 1950s and 1960s, but it has relied on that aging infrastructure a great deal since then.