Farm building repairs key to longevity

The publication covers best practices for post embedment, post-to-foundation attachment, stud wall attachment, truss-to-wall attachment, roof purlin attachment, diagonal wind bracing, and issues related to metal sheeting attachment. Although new construction is certainly a time to plan a solid building, Arora also advises operators to inspect existing buildings every few years, and especially following a severe storm. Regular inspections provide an opportunity to detect and repair issues that can easily worsen, including moisture damage and worn or compromised connections. Attention to these connections in design, construction and maintenance will enhance building strength and longevity, while also keeping the building safe for animals and people. Some repairs may be safely done by the owner/operator, while others are best left to experts. Something as simple as attaching metal siding can be compromised if the wrong fasteners are used, or if the siding is over- or under-tightened. Over-tightening can crack the paint, leading to rust, while under-tightening can cause the sheeting to blow loose during a wind storm.“Some of these things require a little art and a little finesse to get it right,” said Arora.