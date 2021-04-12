Experts warn aquarium products could contain invasive zebra mussels

Chesser said aquarium products can carry harmful hitchhikers like zebra mussels, snails and plant fragments of invasive species. Prohibited aquatic organisms, including plants, are illegal to release in public waters, and to import, sell, purchase, possess, transport or propagate. This includes seeds, fragments, hybrids or subspecies.

These products typically meet federal guidelines, but not necessarily state requirements regarding plant and animal

species, Chesser said. Many of these products are imported from around the world and therefore could introduce a variety of foreign aquatic plant or animal species to the state.

“Studies show most retailers don’t understand what they are selling if the product could be a detriment to native ecology or if the product is mislabeled,” she said.

Prevent the spread of zebra mussels

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) officials said pet stores have been warned about the potential presence of zebra mussels in the moss balls, and that retailers were working to remove the products from their shelves and discontinue future sales. Chesser said aquarium owners who purchased moss balls should consider them contaminated and dispose of them properly according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and TPWD’s guidelines.