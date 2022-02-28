Expert offers tips on long-term farm management

For some farms, that might mean forming an advisory board and having meetings. It almost certainly will mean putting more things in writing. Rules and expectations should be in writing and should be clear. There should be standard operating procedures, he says.

Those are all things that may not be necessary when only one person or couple is involved, but become ever more important as the number of people involved grows. Although putting things in writing isn’t a bad idea even in a small farm operation, Wittmann says.

One other lesson is that everyone is different, even in a farm business. Each member will have his or her own strengths and weaknesses. Someone may be good at mechanical and machinery items while another may prefer agronomy or livestock.

It is also time for farmers to understand that when they are in the office working on financials or other management issues, they are still working, Wittmann says. Too often they look at physical labor as work and management as something they just have to do. In some cases, that means giving credit to a spouse or other family member who is doing that important office work.

All of those ideas are really part of a long-term process, Wittmann says. There is no one right way to manage a farm or to pass it on to another generation, but there are lessons that could be helpful as the business grows and changes.

Gene Lucht is public affairs editor for Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.