Expected progeny differences give indication of future performance

An expected progeny difference (EPD) is a prediction of how future progeny of a parent are expected to perform relative to the progeny of other animals. EPDs are expressed in the unit of measure for that trait, plus or minus.

EPDs are based on:

1. Performance of the individual animal we are looking at relative to the contemporary group of animals it was raised with.

2. The performance of all the animals in the breed’s database which have pedigree relationship to that animal, including all ancestors, siblings, cousins, offspring, etc.

3. Genomics, whereby the DNA of the animal is analyzed to identify if the animal carries genes known to influence quantitative, polygenic traits like birth weight, weaning weight, yearling weight, etc.

EPDs are the result of genetic prediction, based on performance data collected by cattle breeders over many generations of beef production. This performance data is submitted to respective breed associations and statistically analyzed accounting for pedigree relationship to yield EPDs. EPDs are an estimate of an individual animal’s genetic potential as a parent for a specific trait.