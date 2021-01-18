Examine scours treatment plan in advance of calving season

There are several benefits to developing a good client-patient-veterinarian relationship:

• Enhancing the evaluation of herd health protocols.

• Improving biosecurity measures in the operation.

• Strengthening the profitability and sustainability of both the cow-calf operation and local veterinary services.

“A vaccine protocol is not cookbook science,” said Dr. Barry Whitworth, OSU Extension veterinarian and food animal quality and health specialist. “What worked best one year may not be the best option the next. Also, it’s basic human nature that a good existing relationship with your veterinarian may make him or her more likely to assist with an after-hours emergency.”

A study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Animal Health Monitoring System reported that 14% of calves that died within the first three weeks of life were victims of scours. Given there is a long list of factors that contribute to this ailment, it is often difficult to pinpoint one single intervention that will eliminate the problem.