Examine forage quality in determining winter hay needs

The combination of increased nutrient content and increased forage intake makes high-quality forage valuable to the animal and the producer. With these intake estimates, now producers can calculate the estimated amounts of hay that need to be available.

Using an example of 1,200-pound pregnant spring-calving cows, let’s assume that the grass hay quality is good and tested 8% crude protein. Cows will voluntarily consume 2% of body weight or 24 pounds per day. The 24 pounds is based on 100% dry matter. Grass hays will often be 7 to 10% moisture. If we assume that the hay is 92% dry matter or 8% moisture, then the cows will consume about 26 pounds per day on an “as-fed basis.” Unfortunately, we must also consider hay wastage when feeding big round bales. Hay wastage is difficult to estimate, but generally has been found to be from 6% to 20% (or more). For this example, let’s assume 15% hay wastage. This means that approximately 30 pounds of grass hay must be hauled to the pasture for each pregnant cow each day that hay is expected to be the primary ingredient in the diet.