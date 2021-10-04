Eliminating beef cattle pregnancy loss with CRISPR/Cas9 technology

“We know ways to minimize pregnancy loss,” he said. “But we don’t know how to eliminate it, because we don’t know what the true causes are. This is an opportunity to understand the causes and then develop management strategies specific to those causes.”

Developing more than a band-aid for beef cattle pregnancy loss

The No. 1 economically important thing on a cow-calf operation is pregnancy.

“All the other things we do are important, but pregnancy is 20 times more financially important than any other production trait,” Pohler said. “If you take it all the way to the consumer level, if you don’t have the pregnancy, you will never realize the potential of that animal to generate a steak for the consumer.”

That is why he is concentrating on ending embryonic mortality.

Pohler said he tells people the industry’s current practices are like putting a band-aid on the situation — “like, I know if I do this, it will help me decrease it, but it doesn’t help me eliminate it. So, we want to understand what the real mechanisms are and how do you eliminate it.”

Will pregnancy loss ever be completely eliminated? No, Pohler said.