Education, investment are essential for those looking to build successful hives

“In beekeeping, you always have to think three months down the line to be prepared for changes in environment and behavior,” she said.

Bee prepared

Investing in backyard beekeeping is an ongoing expense, Reed said. Potential beekeepers should consider their expectations for the hives and what products are needed to maintain a flourishing hive.

“Beginner beekeepers can start with a package of bees, which will be the lowest price point; a nuclear colony, which is the medium price point; or a whole functioning hive, which is your most expensive,” Reed said. “Consider how you want to start your hive. I recommend starting with two hives for behavior comparison. If you have a hive that begins to decline in health, the stronger hive can help the weaker one.”

Your beginner beekeeping set should include: assembled hive body; frame, foundation and bottom pane; bee veil; leather beekeeping gloves; smoker with guard; hive tool.

Bee encouraged

There is so much to know and learn when it comes to beekeeping that it is almost impossible for everything to go right on your first try, Reed said. Beginner beekeepers have to be patient and flexible.