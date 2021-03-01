EDITORIAL: Rural broadband access should be a priority for all Texans

The growing rural health-care crisis is also made worse by the lack of broadband in certain areas. It’s challenging to recruit health-care providers to come to rural communities when the lack of high-speed internet hinders their jobs and families. It also prevents us from utilizing alternatives, like virtual doctor’s appointments, which can make up for fewer medical professionals in the local community.

There are already widespread problems associated with a lack of broadband, and if left unaddressed, it will only worsen as more functions of daily life move online. The coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated this shift, but fortunately, it has also placed a spotlight on the need for timely, meaningful solutions.

The issue has risen to national importance, especially amid COVID-19, but it is also an important topic for the 87th Texas Legislative Session that convened in January. Fortunately, the Texas Legislature can take numerous steps to spur an increase in broadband availability across the state without harming private property rights or having to spend enormous sums from the Texas budget.