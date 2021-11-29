Economist watching calf marketing trends

Analysts are watching trends in calf marketing to see what impacts it might have for cattle markets. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says the spring calf crop is hitting the market.

“It has been stated the fall calf run is in full swing as cow-calf producers across the country are busy marketing the spring calf crop,” he says. “The proof of this statement is in the national feeder and stocker cattle receipts.”

Griffith says he looks to a few different indications to see trends in calf marketing.

“There are two primary indicators of the spring calf crop coming to market,” he says. “Those indicators are a sharp rise in the number of cattle moving through auctions and an increase in the percentage of cattle being marketed weighing less than 600 pounds. The fall calf run started the last couple of weeks in September, but the movement accelerated in October.”

Weekly auction receipts are showing calf marketings approaching their highest levels of the year.