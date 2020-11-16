Dormancy, watering and location among crucial elements of planting crop trees

After proper transplanting, cutback and weed eradication, it’s important to leave the tree alone until the tree starts to actively grow, Stein said.

“It’s important to just let the tree do its thing. Most people kill trees with kindness at that point,” he said. “Watering is probably the No. 1 cause of death. Trees don’t need much water while inactive. They can go four to six weeks without water when dormant, and rain will usually take care of that.”

When the tree begins actively growing, keep it well-watered — typically once a week with 1 inch of water depending on soil type, Stein said.

“When the tree is first planted, the water needs to be placed right around the tree,” he said. “As the tree grows, the roots move away from the tree. We think the best roots start at the canopy edge or drip line and go out about one and a half times the height of the tree.”

Fertilize, fertilize, fertilize

In May, after the tree shows 8-10 inches of growth, fertilize it with a cup of ammonium sulphate with 21% nitrogen. Organic 3% fertilizer can be used, but apply seven cups to reach the 21% nitrogen requirement.

Water the fertilizer in 12-18 inches from the trunk of the tree, he said.