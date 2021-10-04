Developing future Texas agriculture leaders

The TALL program enables men and women from all aspects of the agricultural community to increase knowledge and understanding of agriculture and related industries in the context of today’s complex economic, political and social systems.

Participants learn processes of organizational decision making and the role of political institutions. They also acquire a greater appreciation of how agriculture interacts with society and develop the skills necessary for leadership at local, state and national levels.

TALL class members are required to be actively involved in agriculture production, or a business closely related to agriculture, which includes the food and fiber industries. Faculty of colleges, universities, AgriLife Extension and secondary school systems working in agricultural fields are not eligible to participate.

The average range in age is 25 to 50 with no age requirement, and the class size is about 26. Tuition is $3,000 and it is a two-year commitment covering three calendar years. The total cost per participant is $30,000, of which the administrative cost is funded by the Gov. Dolph Briscoe Jr. Endowment, and the programmatic costs are offset 10% from funding by industry gifts, sponsorships, grants and participate administrative fees.