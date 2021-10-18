Cutting replacement heifer development costs

Regardless of how efficiently reproductive success is managed on the farm, beef producers are tasked annually with incorporating new females into the herd in the form of replacement heifers.

Whether purchasing females off the farm or retaining heifers from this year’s cohort of marketable calves, both represent significant input costs to replace the 10-15% of cows leaving the herd annually, plus any additional heifers to expand the size of the operation in years when conditions allow.

To reduce dependence on purchased or harvested feeds and susceptibility to poor weather or market conditions, there is growing interest in developing replacement heifers at a lower cost without compromising reproductive performance.

Much of the lifetime success of a beef female is determined by her performance in her first breeding season.

The overall objective of any heifer development program should be for those females to conceive a pregnancy early in a defined breeding season and to calve for the first time prior to 2 years of age.