CROP REPORT: Despite seasonal struggles, Christmas tree demand remains strong

“We went into a flash drought where it turned very hot and dry very quickly, and August is when the trees typically get their first flush that we follow with a trimming in September, and then trees typically respond with another flush where they really fill out nicely,” he said. “So, we were pouring water 24/7 to keep them hydrated through those flushes.”

Jones said disease pressure was minimal this year, but that he maintained his proactive integrated pest management program throughout the season to monitor and avoid any potential problems. Leyland cypress trees can be susceptible to a fungus, seiridium canker, but there were few issues this season.

Overall, despite some challenging weather, the 2020 holiday season should be good for many Christmas tree farms, especially those that provide an array of outdoor activities related to the holiday season.

“There’s really not much competition for time this year,” he said. “People aren’t traveling, not taking their typical trips, so they are hungry to get out and do something, especially families with kids.”

Tree care at home

Grant said there are a few things consumers can do to extend the life of their Christmas tree.