Crop report: COVID-19 concerns push turkey prices higher

Wholesale turkey prices are up and production is down amid looming uncertainty over how COVID-19 will impact traditional consumer trends this holiday season, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station, said the turkey market has been more interesting than normal going into the holidays.

Supply, demand and the subsequent pricing and marketing of holiday turkey in 2020 appears like it could be heavily influenced by COVID-19, Anderson said. Some aspects of the market are already being affected.

On the supply side, turkey production was down 7.7% for October compared to the same time last year, Anderson said. And overall production was down 2.7% for 2020 so far compared to 2019.

Turkeys in cold storage, which are typically stocked up for the holiday rush, were down 11.5% in September, he said.

“The turkey industry has struggled with profitability and some of the trends when it comes to consumer choices around the holidays, and the consumer trends when it comes to deli meat,” he said. “You have producers trying to gauge demand and what the market will be, and that’s been difficult the last few years.”