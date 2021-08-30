COVID stokes demand for higher-quality meat

Nevil Speer says consumers have always craved high-quality beef, and the thought of going without it during a pandemic may have intensified that craving.

Speer, who serves as director of industry relations for Where Food Comes From, Inc., after a long tenure as a professor at Western Kentucky University, says the percentage of choice cattle in the U.S. essentially plateaued four or five years ago.

“With that, we are seeing more and more cattle grade prime,” he says. “We would normally see most of that go toward food service, but with COVID-19, a lot of it got diverted to retail. Consumers were willing to pay more then, and they have stayed committed.

“There is going to be more and more competition for those cuts. COVID has really been a wake-up call for the beef industry.”

Speer says the life changes brought by the pandemic continue to ripple through consumer buying preferences. He says the retail sector has made a huge commitment to keeping meat and other products fresh, something he believes will foster continued loyalty to those items.

“This is very exciting from the beef industry side,” Speer says.