Cover crops play important role in resilient agriculture

Bell initiated a large-scale, on-farm research initiative in cooperation with the North Plains Ground Water Conservation District and their cooperating farmer to examine the potential use of cover crops in corn-cotton rotations.

There is a very narrow window to establish a cover crop in northern Texas High Plains cropping systems. Harvest generally occurs in late October or November, and planting the next crop generally occurs in May. Since the cover crop should be terminated 15 to 35 days prior to planting the economic crop, there is actually only a few months of active growth — February, March and early April — depending on spring conditions.

“Some of the questions we are trying to answer include: Are we achieving the benefits from the cover crop in this short period, and are we replenishing water use with timely precipitation? Should we use limited groundwater to replenish stored soil water if we do not receive late spring rains? Many producers no longer have the well capacity to do that.”