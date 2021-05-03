Cotton producers save with fertilization shifts

A cotton nitrate fertilizer calculator that accounts for residual soil nitrate and irrigation nitrate credits is available on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Soil, Water & Forage Testing Laboratory website.

Making changes in the field

If producers are hesitant to make the suggested reduction in their fertilizer, Lewis said they might try it on a small number of acres the first year.

“There is likely a significant amount of residual nitrogen deeper in the soil profile,” Lewis said. “So even if their yield potentials do exceed the amount of nitrogen they apply in a given season, I feel confident the plants would be able to access residual nitrogen that was left from seasons before.

“We know they might see it as a huge act of faith, but we’ve been conducting this research for three years now and have consistently seen the same results of reduced requirements per bale.”

Lewis warned that producers also need to try whatever changes they make for multiple years to check if they see consistent results. They know reduced yields can also be due to wind, sand, high temperatures and other weather factors.

“When it comes to nitrogen management specifically, the environment plays a big role in what will be available to the plant,” she said. “The first factor is rainfall or precipitation patterns. A drier year means less nitrogen will be taken up. If we have one of our 5-10 inch rainfalls, that presents other conditions that can affect nitrogen availability — leaching or gaseous losses of nitrogen, meaning less is available to the plants.”