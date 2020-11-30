Constant challenge for producers: evaluating replacement heifers

In this 100-cow-herd scenario, about 30 heifers need to be kept and exposed to artificial insemination or the bull to assure the target number of pregnant heifers is met. This allows for natural selection pressure on early puberty and reproductive soundness if the breeding season is short (30 to 45 days). More pasture space and breeding costs will be needed because of the larger number of heifers kept.

Growing the heifers at a higher rate of gain would be necessary to reach 60% to 65% of the mature weight at breeding. Utilizing a growing program such as wheat pasture (for spring calving heifers) would allow the heifers to gain 1.5 to 2 pounds per day, and about 90% or more of the heifers should be cycling early in the breeding season.

Even in the best scenarios, a few heifers will be difficult or impossible to breed. Most extension specialists and researchers write about the need to always expose at least 10% more heifers than you need, even when they are grown rapidly and all weigh at least 65% of the expected mature weight. Therefore, in the example of a 100-cow herd, if the heifers are fed to reach over 60% of the mature weight at breeding, we expect to keep back 19 or 20 heifers to go into the growing program and breeding season. Fewer heifers are started in this growing program, but higher feed costs per heifer will be necessary to reach the higher rate of gain.

Like so many decisions in the beef industry, there is more than one answer to important questions.