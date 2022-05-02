Consider downsizing cattle to maximize profit

Is bigger always better?

When considering your cattle herd, the size of cow does make a difference to your bottom line.

While larger-framed cows typically result in heavier carcass weights, a herd with smaller-sized cows yields more total pounds in the long run. A 12-year study at Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory near Whitman, Nebraska, compared the profitability of small cows (1,000 pounds) versus large cows (1,200 pounds).

“It comes down to understanding your environment and understanding your complete operation system,” said Travis Mulliniks, a range cow production system specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Take into consideration preg rates, cost of production, milk production, output and input costs.”

Not only did Mulliniks’ team research cow-calf production, but the study continued tracking the weaned calves as finished feedlot cattle.

“We had a complete operational system of data from conception to carcass weight,” Mulliniks said.

The results from the study were published in the 2022 Beef Cattle Report from Nebraska Extension.

When considering total operational profit from the cow-calf herd and retaining the calves through feedlot to finish, producers can maximize with a smaller-framed cow herd. A major factor is matching cow size to the environment.

The key is “finding the optimum within your resources and environment” Mulliniks said.

Smaller cattle require less feed, so more head can be supported on the same number of acres compared to larger cattle. More cows translates to more calves at weaning. Producers also sell more cull cows over time, adding to the overall profit.

Moreover, larger cows present greater risk, especially in the case of drought when forage can become scarce.

“Each 100 pounds of cow size adds 500 pounds of dry matter intake to meet the higher forage demands,” said Kacie McCarthy, beef cow-calf specialist at UNL. “That 100 pounds equals $42 more primarily due to feed increases.”

Producers must consider the additional labor, feed intake and even veterinary bills associated with a greater number of head; however, the total costs average out with the increased head count.

Another factor affecting profitability is whether calves are sold at weaning or retained. In the study, all the steer calves were weaned, grown on the farm and sold as fat cattle. Replacement heifers were kept, but the remaining heifers were sold in the cash market at weaning.

As producers begin shopping for replacement heifers or bulls this spring, they can aim for certain genetic traits other than the largest animal.

“Look at genetic potential for growth when selecting cows,” Mulliniks said. “You can still select for small to moderate-sized cows within breeds.”

The cattle used in the study were Red Angus-Simmental cross. According to Mulliniks, no matter what breed is chosen, focus on available resources and long-term goals for the operation.

Some of those long-term goals should include genetic selection for yearling weight EPD and mature cow weight EPD, as well as milking ability.

Fitting the cow size to the environment is equally important. McCarthy suggested strategies to mitigate costs and increase production. These include:

Time calving to optimize grazing conditions for dietary changes in breeding season, gestation and lactation.

Strategize supplemental feed for younger developmental heifers or 2-3 year old cows.

Select genetics in both cows and bulls for weaning weight, milking ability and yearling EPDs.

Reduce labor costs.

Maintain a strong herd health program.

“Understand where your costs are,” McCarthy said. “It’s a fun balancing act with how we are managing milk production, environment and cow size.”

Both Mulliniks and McCarthy agree that a major factor in profitability is matching your cow size to the available resources on your operation.

To gain revenue, producers should maximize production while reducing input costs. This may be as simple as opting for smaller-framed cows and increasing herd numbers over time.