Conservation easements on privately owned lands bring financial and ecological benefits

Conservation easements provide an economic value to the state by enhancing the value of the land based on its ability to produce agricultural commodities, Lund said. They also help protect land-water contributions by conserving undeveloped, permeable working lands that can capture rainfall, reduce water runoff and increase groundwater recharge. Additionally, they provide benefits toward wildlife conservation and land management for the purposes of hunting, ecotourism and other forms of recreation.

Lund said some of the key findings of the annual estimated conservation value were that these conservation easements provided benefits of:

• $2.9 million in agricultural commodities.

• $7.3 million in water replacement costs.

• $170,400 in wildlife consumptive uses.

She said the report also gives examples of working land operations throughout the state that have enacted a conservation easement and shows how they have benefited. It also demonstrates how these benefits extend to the entire state.