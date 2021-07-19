Conditions are ideal for significant fly populations on cattle

For the past several years, fly populations on cattle have been significant beginning in late April, then increasing to peak populations in August or September. This year is slightly different with the cool temperatures from April through May that slowed the fly populations down.
However, with the higher humidity and warmer temperatures setting in, these conditions are prime for both horn fly and stable fly populations to explode.
Horn flies are the most significant external parasites of cattle, causing an estimated $1.8 billion impact on the cattle industry as a whole annually. Although this fly is small, and feeds from the back down the side and onto the belly of cattle, it is the sheer number of these flies on a per-animal basis that cause stress to cattle.
Over recent weeks when observing cattle in pastures, the average horn fly count per head was well over 400 flies per animal. This is double the treatment threshold of 200 flies per animal.
Considering the number of times an individual horn fly will feed on an animal throughout the day is 25, then those numbers will certainly cause significant stress to cattle. In addition, the number of horn flies transferring from larger animals such as cows or bulls to calves is at a higher rate than in the previous months.
Calves are averaging around 150 horn flies per animal in the herds observed over recent weeks. In a cow-calf system the horn flies on the cow or heifer impact weaning weights in calves due to the impact of that stress causing decreased milk production. When combined with direct fly numbers on the calf, the impact can be greater.
Stable flies are usually a problem in cattle from March through early May. Although this fly usually decreases when temperatures increase from June through August, it is the combination of a cooler spring with ideal humidity that causes this fly to be more prolific than in previous years.
The stable fly preferably feeds on the front legs of cattle and occasionally on the belly of animals. Their bite is very painful to cattle, causing significant behavioral reactions such as leg stomping, bunching and standing in water for long periods to avoid the bites.
A preferred breeding site for stable flies is old hay feeding areas that never dry out or retain moisture for several months. The significant winter temperatures caused cattle operators to feed more hay and these areas are supporting stable fly development. In fact, a typical ring/round bale feeding area can provide sufficient habitat for approximately 60,000 stable flies per week.
Treatment thresholds for stable flies are 10 flies per animal when observing just the front legs. Recently, the average stable fly count per cow was 15 with approximately eight stable flies per calf. These numbers will cause significant stress to both the cow and calf, but the stable fly populations will decrease if humidity levels begin to decline with consistent temperatures above 90 degrees.
In a typical year, there are two distinct peaks of stable fly populations with one occurring in early April and another one occurring in late September. The cooler spring temperatures delayed the spring peak into June.
Regardless whether cattle are dealing with horn flies or stable flies, these are on cattle herds across Oklahoma. This means cattle are not only dealing with one fly pest but both fly pests, and they both rely on blood meals as their main food resource. Cattle will need some relief from the biting activity from these fly pests now, and the quickest methods are insecticides applied directly to the animals.
For stable flies, it is best to find their breeding habitats (hay feeding areas) and clean them up or pull some type of implement through those areas so they can dry out. Consider that a hay feeding area may not look conducive for fly development, but if you walk on that area and there is moisture seen beneath your feet, it can support stable fly development.
For an insecticide application, the best method is to spray the legs, brisket and belly areas with a product that is labeled for on-animal use. Since cattle will get their legs wet from laying in pastures or walking through water, applying the insecticide with a diesel oil as the carrier will persist a little longer than one applied with water. Cattle producers will have to use a product that can be mixed with diesel and utilize a sprayer with pumps designed for diesel.
For horn flies, there are many different options. One of the most popular applications for horn fly control is pour-on products. If using a pyrethroid pour-on, be sure that it is synergized with piperonyl butoxide (PBO). The synergist inhibits enzymes that insecticide-resistant flies can develop to detoxify the insecticidal compound.
Insecticide impregnated ear tags are still a viable option for longer horn fly control, but operators will need to rotate the type of product used every year to limit insecticide resistance. Rotating products is not based on trade names but by the chemical class the product belongs in.
For instance, a product can be in three broad chemical classes based on its mode of action (the manner in how it kills the fly based on target site) and products labeled for on-animal applications are either pyrethroids, organophosphates or macrocylic lactones.
Veterinarians or country extension personnel can help identify which chemical class a product belongs to based on the active ingredient listed on the product label. Sprays are still a good option to provide some relief to cattle with heavy horn fly infestations, and the spray should be applied as a coarse spray that is directed at the backs, sides and belly of the animal.
Self-application devices such as oilers are a good option, but you will have to either make it a force-use system or put multiple oilers out to ensure the whole herd is treated properly. A typical force-use system is set up where cattle have to go under the oiler to get to water or a feed area.
Regardless of the type of insecticide application chosen it is important to get cattle treated to provide some relief from biting flies so that cattle are not stressed, especially when you add the stress that becomes a factor with high heat indices.