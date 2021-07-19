Conditions are ideal for significant fly populations on cattle

Regardless whether cattle are dealing with horn flies or stable flies, these are on cattle herds across Oklahoma. This means cattle are not only dealing with one fly pest but both fly pests, and they both rely on blood meals as their main food resource. Cattle will need some relief from the biting activity from these fly pests now, and the quickest methods are insecticides applied directly to the animals.

For stable flies, it is best to find their breeding habitats (hay feeding areas) and clean them up or pull some type of implement through those areas so they can dry out. Consider that a hay feeding area may not look conducive for fly development, but if you walk on that area and there is moisture seen beneath your feet, it can support stable fly development.

For an insecticide application, the best method is to spray the legs, brisket and belly areas with a product that is labeled for on-animal use. Since cattle will get their legs wet from laying in pastures or walking through water, applying the insecticide with a diesel oil as the carrier will persist a little longer than one applied with water. Cattle producers will have to use a product that can be mixed with diesel and utilize a sprayer with pumps designed for diesel.