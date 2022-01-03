Compensating for rising temperatures without compromising beef quality

Depending on the outcomes of this study, there are a number of next steps to take, but the long-term goal would be to offer some sort of testing. Right now, White-Springer said a muscle tissue sample must be taken, but researchers hope to find a less invasive method.

“That would be optimal, with the overall end goal to be able to help producers make economic-based decisions concerning feeding out or culling cattle,” she said. “Maybe there will need to be different management practices for those types of cattle that, for whatever reason, their meat quality is destined to be less than desired.”

Combining meat quality with heat tolerance

Angus is a primary breed that the U.S. typically uses for meat production. The Brahman breed is becoming more important, particularly in the southern U.S. and in the southern hemisphere, because of their heat tolerance.

“We’re trying to figure out are the same pathways activated or the same physiological differences we’re seeing in one breed as in the other breed,” White-Springer said. “Are they the same in both, and can we try to find a way to make our Brahman, which are better suited to a hot environment, have a better meat quality?”