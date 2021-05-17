Chris Skaggs takes on new title, expanded duties with AgriLife

To further strengthen partnerships among Texas A&M AgriLife and agriculture industry stakeholders across Texas, Chris Skaggs has the added title of associate vice chancellor for producer relations. Skaggs already serves as associate dean for undergraduate programs in College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M University.
“In his expanded role as associate vice chancellor for producer relations, Dr. Skaggs will work collaboratively with the assistant and associate vice chancellors to support the strategic plan and vision of AgriLife,” said Patrick J. Stover, vice chancellor of Texas A&M AgriLife, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “He will also work closely with producers, stakeholders, commodity groups and former students to effectively communicate AgriLife initiatives.”
Panhandle roots
Skaggs, a Pampa native, is a familiar face at the livestock judging circuit, having judged many national shows including the San Antonio Livestock Exposition and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. To date, he has judged cattle shows in 38 states. Aside from livestock judging, Skaggs is also active with many associations and boards, currently serving as a board member for Fort Worth-based AgWorkers Insurance.
“I’m looking forward to interacting and collaborating with agricultural industry leaders across the state on issues and priorities critical to the future success of Texas agriculture,” Skaggs said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with stakeholders to strengthen the partnerships between industry and Texas A&M AgriLife on educational, research and extension initiatives.”
Skaggs has long served the college in coordinating student development activities, serving as its liaison to the university organizations and associations. He also serves as a professor in the Department of Animal Science and holds the San Antonio Livestock Exposition Endowed Chair.
Skaggs has been an undergraduate student academic adviser and has assisted in recruitment efforts for the department and the college. He also has coordinated the livestock judging team program and the scholarship program for the college.
Skaggs earned bachelor’s degrees in animal science and agricultural education from Texas Tech University. He earned a master’s degree in animal science from Kansas State University and a doctorate in animal science from Iowa State University.
Collaborative opportunities
“As part of this additional role, I will be working collaboratively with assistant and associate vice chancellors to support the strategic plan and vision of Texas A&M AgriLife,” he said. “We will be looking for opportunities on how we can partner with stakeholders to enhance agriculture as well as food, health and nutrition throughout the state.”
Skaggs will also provide leadership for the Texas A&M AgriLife Sounding Board, an internal leadership group that provides feedback from Texas A&M AgriLife personnel. He also will work with the associate vice chancellor for government relations on commodity group relations.
“We have so much expertise statewide with AgriLife,” Skaggs said. “More than ever, the agricultural landscape is changing from producer to consumer, with food, health and nutrition as paramount issues.
“AgriLife’s network of expertise can link with many stakeholders to enhance and create value for consumers in Texas and across the country. I’m looking forward to working with all of Texas agriculture stakeholders and looking for collaborative opportunities among Texas A&M AgriLife statewide.”