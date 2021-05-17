Chris Skaggs takes on new title, expanded duties with AgriLife

To further strengthen partnerships among Texas A&M AgriLife and agriculture industry stakeholders across Texas, Chris Skaggs has the added title of associate vice chancellor for producer relations. Skaggs already serves as associate dean for undergraduate programs in College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M University.

“In his expanded role as associate vice chancellor for producer relations, Dr. Skaggs will work collaboratively with the assistant and associate vice chancellors to support the strategic plan and vision of AgriLife,” said Patrick J. Stover, vice chancellor of Texas A&M AgriLife, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “He will also work closely with producers, stakeholders, commodity groups and former students to effectively communicate AgriLife initiatives.”

Panhandle roots

Skaggs, a Pampa native, is a familiar face at the livestock judging circuit, having judged many national shows including the San Antonio Livestock Exposition and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. To date, he has judged cattle shows in 38 states. Aside from livestock judging, Skaggs is also active with many associations and boards, currently serving as a board member for Fort Worth-based AgWorkers Insurance.