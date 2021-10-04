Choosing herd bulls comes down to goals

“Structural soundness and fleshing ability are non-negotiable no matter how outstanding their EPDs or genomic data,” he says. “Many of our customers also retain their heifers as replacements. Having many cows in their teens, we value longevity and know that for a cow to live a long, productive life, she must have a solid foundation, a nice tight udder and be able to do everything right.”

Goals will obviously vary depending on the customers, says Matt Spangler, extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.

“Are they retaining females? When do they market calves? What is labor availability? These are some questions that should be asked,” he says. “Put pen to paper, write them down and stick to that list.”

Spangler says breed associations all offer large amounts of data to aid in the selection process. He says customer goals can help determine breed selection, and in addition to EPDs, producers could use an economic selection index to make their choice.

“How is that bull going to fit into a crossbreeding program?” Spangler says. “You need to use genetic selection tools and the economic selection index to make that decision.”

He cautions producers against over-emphasizing a particular trait at the expense of balance.