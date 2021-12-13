Choose the right Christmas tree this holiday season

For this reason, Grant recommends buying trees from local farms that allow shoppers to pick and cut their choice tree. Variety choices will be limited by region, but fresh-cut trees will typically last longer than those cut and shipped.

“When it comes to freshness, local is best,” he said. “Tree farms have been gaining popularity and usually carry both shipped cut trees and live trees that are picked and cut. Buying a Christmas tree at places like that is usually about the experience, and it helps support local businesses.”

Extend your Christmas tree’s decorative life

To extend a cut tree’s use, Grant said trees should be recut upon arrival and placed in a 5-gallon bucket of water overnight. Make sure to cut the base square to the tree.

“Recutting is having the same effect as it does with cut flowers. You’re opening up the base so that it can take up water, which will improve the longevity,” he said. “And by placing it directly in a bucket of water overnight, you’re rehydrating the tree before you place it in the stand.”