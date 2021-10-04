Champion Shorthorn bull part of AI revolution

“In the 1950s, if a bull produced sons that other breeders wanted to buy, then that was the best measure of a bull’s genetic value. Among many famous Shorthorn cattle produced at Leveldale, Basis was a champion’s champion and his genetic superiority had an influence on the Shorthorn breed nationwide for more than a decade.”

With a veterinarian in the family, Leveldale was a pioneer of artificial insemination, which was first used in the 1950s.

The primary use then was to allow more purebred breeders to use elite beef bulls and gain their superior genetics, Parrett said.

Basis sired Leveldale Princeps, which in 1959 became the first international champion Shorthorn to be produced through AI, Mathers said.

Princeps was similar to the type that was popular at that time — somewhat compact, although he was described as “sizable and rugged,” according to the Heritage Shorthorn Society in its listing of “Classic Bulls.”

“Basis was the sire or grand sire of multiple champion bulls and cows in the late 1950s and early 1960s,” according to the society.

He also won multiple championships himself at the international show in Chicago, Mathers said.